Ann-Scott Co. is a mind & body wellness advocating business based out of Atlanta, GA. We merchandise high-quality, laboratory tested hemp-derived CBD products and serve as an educational platform for cannabis research. The founder of the company, Taylor Scott believes in natural medicines and intuitive remedies for treating a variety of symptomatic medical challenges. Her business background and medical familiarity inspired the company’s formation. She also hopes to advance her involvement as an activist in the fight to legitimize the medical benefits of cannabis in the South. At Ann-Scott Co., we are devoted to sharing reliable knowledge, merchandising honorable products and spreading positive energy. We look forward to growing, new political endeavors and future product extensions.