 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Ann-Scott Co.
Ann-Scott Co. Cover Photo

Ann-Scott Co.

Mind & Body Wellness

About Ann-Scott Co.

Ann-Scott Co. is a mind & body wellness advocating business based out of Atlanta, GA. We merchandise high-quality, laboratory tested hemp-derived CBD products and serve as an educational platform for cannabis research. The founder of the company, Taylor Scott believes in natural medicines and intuitive remedies for treating a variety of symptomatic medical challenges. Her business background and medical familiarity inspired the company’s formation. She also hopes to advance her involvement as an activist in the fight to legitimize the medical benefits of cannabis in the South. At Ann-Scott Co., we are devoted to sharing reliable knowledge, merchandising honorable products and spreading positive energy. We look forward to growing, new political endeavors and future product extensions.

Bath & body

more products

Hemp CBD oil

more products

Hemp CBD tinctures

more products

Hemp CBD topicals

more products

Available in

United States, Georgia