About this product

DESCRIPTION: This 500mg full-spectrum CBD tincture with bioavailable turmeric is sourced from sustainably grown and harvested hemp plants in Colorado. 2Rise Naturals formula contains the perfect balance of taste, purity and potency blending CBD with other beneficial plant nutrients, cannabinoids, and live terpenes.



USE: CBD oil can be ingested or topically applied in a variety of ways- find what works for you. To start, we typically recommend a full dropper under the tongue before bed (wait 30 seconds before swallowing). Shake well before use.



INGREDIENTS: MCT oil (derived from 100% coconuts), full-spectrum hemp extract, organic orange essential oil, bioavailable turmeric oil, organic terpenes, sunflower lecithin, organic stevia extract.



-3rd Party Lab Test Verified

-USA Grown Hemp

-Free of Pesticides, Mold and Other Harsh Chemicals

-High Terpene and Cannabinoid Content

-Vegan / Gluten Free / Non-GMO