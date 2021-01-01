About this product

DESCRIPTION: Sympleaf Wellness Relax CBD Pen is designed to help with more immediate relief from anxiety. The pen contains 200mg of hemp-derived CBD intended to both physically and mentally unclench and relax you. The pen comes fully charged, filled, and ready to go.



USE: Activate by inhaling through the end with colored tip.



INGREDIENTS: MCT, Hemp Extract, Natural Terpenes- Primarily Linalool, Humulene, Myrcene



All Natural Ingredients

Hemp-Derived CBD