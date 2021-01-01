 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Anthea
Anthea Cover Photo

Anthea

Anthea is a complete cannabis retail management system.

About Anthea

When it comes to understanding the industry, nobody does it better. We focus on helping our customer optimize their business by increasing sales, decreasing expenses, managing staff, and enhancing your customer’s overall experience. We are a one-stop shop when it comes to cannabis retail. Powered by industry leader NCR’s proven software, with over 10,000 installations!

Pos systems & displays

more products

Available in

Canada, United States