About this product

Anthea is a complete cannabis retail management system designed exclusively for cannabis dispensary operations online, offline, and in the back office.



When it comes to understanding the industry, nobody does it better. We focus on helping our customer optimize their business by increasing sales, decreasing expenses, managing staff, and enhancing your customer’s overall experience. We are a one-stop-shop when it comes to cannabis retail. Powered by industry leader NCR’s proven software, with over 10,000 installations!