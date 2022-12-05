Ingredients: Sweet Almond oil, MCT oil, Hemp flower and leaves infused, Jojoba oil, Kukui Nut oil, Lavender essential oil, Copaiba essential oil, Sandlewood essential oil

All Oils are organic, but this product is not yet certified. 1000mg of CBD per 8 oz. bottle.



Relax and soother sore muscles with this deeply nourishing and healing CBD body oil. A synergy of Sweet Almond, Coconut, Jojoba, Kukui nut oils, and soothing essential oils combine for a light yet penetrating body oil. Infused with our farm grown, organic high CBD Hemp flower, it works with your body’s cannabinoid receptors found in the skin to balance inflammation and reduce pain. Perfect for massage, as an after shower body oil, or just add a few drops to your next bath for a truly relaxing experience.

