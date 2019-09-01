About this product
Made with Organic Lifter Flower and Organic hemp papers.
Strain: Lifter
20.98% CBDa
>0.3% Delta-9 THC
Relax, Decompress, and Enjoy!
**Despite the extremely low concentration of THC, Anthill Farm makes NO guarantee that any individual will be able to pass a drug test after using this product.
About this strain
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.
