About this product
Full spectrum Hemp infused body oil with 1000 mg CBD per 8 oz bottle
with easy pour spout. Made with pure simple ingredients our Homegrown organic Hemp flowers and leaves and Sesame oil. It is unscented but has a natural warm and toasty aroma from sesame and decarboxilated hemp.
With this deeply nourishing and soothing CBD massage oil. Unrefined Sesame oil is a light yet penetrating massage oil that leaves your skin feeling smooth, supple and warmed. This oil is Infused with our farm's Organic CBD Hemp flower, which works with your bodies CB2 receptors found in the skin to reduce pain and calm irritation. Perfect for massage, as an after shower body oil, or add a few drops to your next bath.
About this brand
Anthill Farm Agroforestry
Anthill Farm Agroforestry is family farm in Northeast PA specializing in high quality, craft hemp flower, grown along side our fruit trees and berry bushes. Our CBD hemp flower is certified organic and grown in harmony with nature. Our agroforestry cultivation methodology provides a uniquely pure hemp flower while supporting a dynamic farm ecology. Our Product line is crafted with care, using only the best ingredients and simple recipes that are nourishing for the whole body! Whether it's one of our delicious hemp tea blends, our full spectrum extract or a soothing salve or body oil, our products will deliver relief and relaxation.