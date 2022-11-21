About this product
Hemp, turmeric and ginger combine with other warming spices for a perfect wellness tea, packed with anti-inflammatory herbs and spices, this tea is great for digestion and for helping to relieve stress and pain. It is particularly with helpful in aiding restful sleep and getting to sleep at night. This soothing decaf turmeric and hemp chai tea contains approximately 20 mg for 1 tsp serving and up to 40 mg of CBD per 2 teaspoon serving. 2oz of tea per bag, approximately 12-15 servings. Best made with milk or non dairy substitute for Golden milk! Great hot of cold.
Ingredients: Anthill Agroforestry CBD hemp, cinnamon chips, ginger root, turmeric root, cardamom pods and seed, fennel seed, cloves, black peppercorns, and cayenne powder.
About this brand
Anthill Farm Agroforestry
Anthill Farm Agroforestry is family farm in Northeast PA specializing in high quality, craft hemp flower, grown along side our fruit trees and berry bushes. Our CBD hemp flower is certified organic and grown in harmony with nature. Our agroforestry cultivation methodology provides a uniquely pure hemp flower while supporting a dynamic farm ecology. Our Product line is crafted with care, using only the best ingredients and simple recipes that are nourishing for the whole body! Whether it's one of our delicious hemp tea blends, our full spectrum extract or a soothing salve or body oil, our products will deliver relief and relaxation.