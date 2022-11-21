Hemp, turmeric and ginger combine with other warming spices for a perfect wellness tea, packed with anti-inflammatory herbs and spices, this tea is great for digestion and for helping to relieve stress and pain. It is particularly with helpful in aiding restful sleep and getting to sleep at night. This soothing decaf turmeric and hemp chai tea contains approximately 20 mg for 1 tsp serving and up to 40 mg of CBD per 2 teaspoon serving. 2oz of tea per bag, approximately 12-15 servings. Best made with milk or non dairy substitute for Golden milk! Great hot of cold.

Ingredients: Anthill Agroforestry CBD hemp, cinnamon chips, ginger root, turmeric root, cardamom pods and seed, fennel seed, cloves, black peppercorns, and cayenne powder.



Relax, Enjoy, and Be Well!