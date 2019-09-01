Lift Me Up: Hemp and Matcha Tea
About this product
2 oz. bag of loose tea - Caffeinated 600 mg of CBD per bag, 25-50 mg CBD per serving
Give your taste buds a lift! Matcha and Hemp are a match made in heaven, with a balanced, toasty, aromatic green flavor paired with milk or your favorite non dairy substitute, its a vibrant way to start your day or a perfect afternoon pick me up.
Great Hot or Iced!
Benefits:
Boosts energy and metabolism
Increases mental clarity
Packed with antioxidants and amino acids
Balances immune response
Soothes muscle tension
Helps lower stress levels
About this strain
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.
