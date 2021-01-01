About this product

The Chill Pill was formulated to deliver immediate relief from panic attacks, anxiety and stress.



Studies have shown that those who suffer from social anxiety have problems with dopamine receptors. There is scientific evidence that improving dopamine levels reduces social anxiety and other anxiety disorders.



The Chill Pill is powered by CBD, which interacts with dopamine receptors in the brain to boost mood, calm stress, and mitigate anxiety. And unlike traditional medical treatments for anxiety, the Chill Pill does not have any damaging symptoms or side effects.