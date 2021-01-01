Loading…
APE Premium Cannabis Corp.

APE vape battery

Product rating:

About this product

280 mAh battery that lasts for more than 200 puffs before it needs to be recharged.
USB adapter is included.

DIMENSION - 75*10.5*10.5MM

WORKING VOLTAGE - 2.8-4.2V

✓ Express charge

✓ 3 different modes

✓ Soft Touch protection

✓ Waterproof

✓ Stable Heat

✓ More long batter
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!