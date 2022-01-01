About this product
Equally physically and mentally stimulating, Blueberry Fuego is a strain any user will enjoy. This fruity hybrid melts away any feelings of anxiety, stress, or muscle aches. Enjoy throughout the day or towards the end when you are looking to wind down
About this brand
Apex Extractions
Our expert extractors work hand-in-hand with our cultivation partners to preserve the Pure Spectrum of the plant’s properties, creating the purest form of cannabis available, at an incredible price point.
Founded in January 2018, Apex Extractions was one of the first licensed cannabis manufacturers established when it was legalized in the state of California.
Our mission is to create the highest quality, most consistent cannabis experience available, while also providing unmatched value to our customers and partners.
