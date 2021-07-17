About this product
Dolato is an Indica-dominant hybrid that relaxes the mind and body. Dolato will have you chilled out melting into your couch or bed. Expect an early night when enjoying the effects of this sedating hybrid.
Our expert extractors work hand-in-hand with our cultivation partners to preserve the Pure Spectrum of the plant’s properties, creating the purest form of cannabis available, at an incredible price point.
Founded in January 2018, Apex Extractions was one of the first licensed cannabis manufacturers established when it was legalized in the state of California.
Our mission is to create the highest quality, most consistent cannabis experience available, while also providing unmatched value to our customers and partners.
