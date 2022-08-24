About this product
This strain by pHinest is an easing Indica that’s gassy in taste and provides a mellow cerebral and full-body euphoric sensation. Both calming and uplifting, Gaslotti is a go-to for day-time users. Combat stress, anxiety, and depression with this mood-boosting indica.
Our expert extractors work hand-in-hand with our cultivation partners to preserve the Pure Spectrum of the plant’s properties, creating the purest form of cannabis available, at an incredible price point.
Founded in January 2018, Apex Extractions was one of the first licensed cannabis manufacturers established when it was legalized in the state of California.
Our mission is to create the highest quality, most consistent cannabis experience available, while also providing unmatched value to our customers and partners.
State License(s)
CDPH-10002456