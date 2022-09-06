About this product
This hybrid strain has a peppery inhale and citrus and herbal exhale. Similar to most hybrids, GMO is known for its pain relief properties, but more importantly, it’s the ability to relieve pain without putting you to sleep. An instant mood-booster, GMO is an uplifting and relaxing hybrid.
Our expert extractors work hand-in-hand with our cultivation partners to preserve the Pure Spectrum of the plant’s properties, creating the purest form of cannabis available, at an incredible price point.
Founded in January 2018, Apex Extractions was one of the first licensed cannabis manufacturers established when it was legalized in the state of California.
Our mission is to create the highest quality, most consistent cannabis experience available, while also providing unmatched value to our customers and partners.
CDPH-10002456