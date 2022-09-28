About this product
Unwind and relax with Goji OG. Slightly sweet this indica is great for relaxing after a long day. Goji OG provides a sedative body buzz that you can feel from head to toe. It slows you down and eases you into a mellow state of being, making it perfect for end of day use.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Apex Extractions
Our expert extractors work hand-in-hand with our cultivation partners to preserve the Pure Spectrum of the plant’s properties, creating the purest form of cannabis available, at an incredible price point.
Founded in January 2018, Apex Extractions was one of the first licensed cannabis manufacturers established when it was legalized in the state of California.
Our mission is to create the highest quality, most consistent cannabis experience available, while also providing unmatched value to our customers and partners.
Founded in January 2018, Apex Extractions was one of the first licensed cannabis manufacturers established when it was legalized in the state of California.
Our mission is to create the highest quality, most consistent cannabis experience available, while also providing unmatched value to our customers and partners.
State License(s)
CDPH-10002456