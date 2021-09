About this product

GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) was made by crossing Durban Poison and OG Kush. An aroma and taste that starts off sweet but becomes more earthy, Girl Scout Cookies provides a euphoric high, that is amazing for pain relief, appetite loss, and insomnia symptoms. One taste and you'll be experiencing full-body relaxation, definitely a strain to enjoy towards the end of your day.