About this product
Legend OG has a floral and slightly tart terpene profile and hits like a true indica. It provides a heavy and relaxing high that will melt away any feelings of stress, pain, or anxiety. This indica is better enjoyed towards the end of your day, it’s sedating properties make it great for kickstarting a good night’s sleep.
About this brand
Apex Extractions
Our expert extractors work hand-in-hand with our cultivation partners to preserve the Pure Spectrum of the plant’s properties, creating the purest form of cannabis available, at an incredible price point.
Founded in January 2018, Apex Extractions was one of the first licensed cannabis manufacturers established when it was legalized in the state of California.
Our mission is to create the highest quality, most consistent cannabis experience available, while also providing unmatched value to our customers and partners.
