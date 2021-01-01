Apex Extractions
About this product
This Indica dominant hybrid gives off a citrus aroma and has a flavor profile to match. With more sedating physical effects,
it is perfect for winding down at the end of the day. Providing a high that counteracts nausea, pain, and stress, Lemon Bean is becoming a go-to for consumers.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!