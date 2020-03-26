Apex Extractions
About this product
Magic Melon packs a flavor punch and has an aroma to match! Smelling sweet and citrusy, Magic Melon delivers on taste. You can expect an uplifting and energetic high that will have you feeling good well into your day. With mood-boosting effects, Magic Melon is the perfect strain to start your day off with.
Magic Melon effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
30% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
20% of people report feeling aroused
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
5% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!