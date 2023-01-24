Treat yourself to this buzzing batch of Mimosa! Fruity and refreshing this hybrid is equally mentally and physically calming. Unwind with one hit of Mimosa and watch as your stress and anxiety melt away. Perfect for midday to evening use.
Our expert extractors work hand-in-hand with our cultivation partners to preserve the Pure Spectrum of the plant’s properties, creating the purest form of cannabis available, at an incredible price point.
Founded in January 2018, Apex Extractions was one of the first licensed cannabis manufacturers established when it was legalized in the state of California.
Our mission is to create the highest quality, most consistent cannabis experience available, while also providing unmatched value to our customers and partners.