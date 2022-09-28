About this product
This potent strain was created by crossing two classics, Larry OG and Granddaddy Purple. It tastes sweet and fruity with deep notes of grape that will have your mouth watering. Purple Punch delivers the perfect balance between head high and body buzz. With pain relief and euphoric effects, Purple Punch is perfect for enjoying after a long day.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Apex Extractions
Our expert extractors work hand-in-hand with our cultivation partners to preserve the Pure Spectrum of the plant’s properties, creating the purest form of cannabis available, at an incredible price point.
Founded in January 2018, Apex Extractions was one of the first licensed cannabis manufacturers established when it was legalized in the state of California.
Our mission is to create the highest quality, most consistent cannabis experience available, while also providing unmatched value to our customers and partners.
Founded in January 2018, Apex Extractions was one of the first licensed cannabis manufacturers established when it was legalized in the state of California.
Our mission is to create the highest quality, most consistent cannabis experience available, while also providing unmatched value to our customers and partners.
State License(s)
CDPH-10002456