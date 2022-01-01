About this product
One hit of our Sour Maui will instantly transport you to the beaches of Maui! Sweet and sour, this hybrid will have you feeling relaxed and stress-free from head to toe. With easing properties that are lightweight, you won't feel overwhelmed allowing your mind to relax as much as your body.
Our expert extractors work hand-in-hand with our cultivation partners to preserve the Pure Spectrum of the plant’s properties, creating the purest form of cannabis available, at an incredible price point.
Founded in January 2018, Apex Extractions was one of the first licensed cannabis manufacturers established when it was legalized in the state of California.
Our mission is to create the highest quality, most consistent cannabis experience available, while also providing unmatched value to our customers and partners.
