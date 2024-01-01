Loading...

Apex Extracts

Apex Extracts products

Product image for Starberry Live Batter 1g
Solvent
Starberry Live Batter 1g
by Apex Extracts
THC 74.18%
CBD 0%
Product image for LA Glue Live Resin 1g
Resin
LA Glue Live Resin 1g
by Apex Extracts
Product image for Kosher Kush Live Resin Sauce 1g
Resin
Kosher Kush Live Resin Sauce 1g
by Apex Extracts
THC 82.63%
CBD 0%
Product image for Pez Head Sauce Cartridge 0.6g
Cartridges
Pez Head Sauce Cartridge 0.6g
by Apex Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for 818 Headband Nug Run Shatter 1g
Shatter
818 Headband Nug Run Shatter 1g
by Apex Extracts
Product image for White Widow Live Resin 1g
Resin
White Widow Live Resin 1g
by Apex Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Melange Live Diamonds 1g
Solvent
Melange Live Diamonds 1g
by Apex Extracts
Product image for Glue Berries Live Batter 1g
Solvent
Glue Berries Live Batter 1g
by Apex Extracts
THC 74.1%
CBD 0%
Product image for Original Glue (GG4) Shatter 1g
Shatter
Original Glue (GG4) Shatter 1g
by Apex Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Chemdawg Live Resin Sauce 1g
Resin
Chemdawg Live Resin Sauce 1g
by Apex Extracts
THC 78.2%
CBD 0.11%
Product image for Purple Punch Live Resin Sauce 1g
Resin
Purple Punch Live Resin Sauce 1g
by Apex Extracts
THC 78.57%
CBD 0.07%
Product image for Bio Chem Shatter 1g
Shatter
Bio Chem Shatter 1g
by Apex Extracts
Product image for LA Water Live Batter 1g
Solvent
LA Water Live Batter 1g
by Apex Extracts
THC 66.9%
CBD 0%