Apothca
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
40 products
Flower
Platinum Garlic
by Apothca
4.9
(
8
)
Pre-rolls
Platinum Garlic Pre-roll 1g
by Apothca
THC 22.7%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Master Kush
by Apothca
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Master Kush Pre-roll 1g
by Apothca
THC 20.9%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Goji OG
by Apothca
4.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Honolulu Strangler Pre-Roll 1g
by Apothca
THC 23%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Jungle Refinery Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Apothca
THC 18.7%
3.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Jack Herer Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Apothca
THC 14.4%
CBD 0%
Flower
Tropicanna Cookies
by Apothca
THC 12.9%
Flower
Grateful Breath
by Apothca
THC 17.2%
Shake
Grateful Breath Shake
by Apothca
Flower
Flo OG
by Apothca
Pre-rolls
Lemoncello Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Apothca
THC 20.5%
CBD 0%
Flower
Honolulu Strangler
by Apothca
THC 25.3%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Moonrise Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Apothca
THC 18.3%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Jack Herer Pre-Roll 1g
by Apothca
THC 14.4%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Blueberry Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Apothca
THC 16%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Animal Cookies Pre-Roll 1g
by Apothca
THC 19.2%
CBD 0%
Flower
Original Glue Pebbles
by Apothca
THC 19.6%
Pre-rolls
Tropicana Cookies Pre-roll 1g
by Apothca
THC 12.9%
Flower
Tropicana Cookies
by Apothca
THC 12.9%
Pre-rolls
East Coast Sour Diesel Pre-roll 1g
by Apothca
Pre-rolls
Moonrise Pre-Roll 1g
by Apothca
THC 18.3%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Deep Purple Punch Pre-Roll 1g
by Apothca
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cannabis