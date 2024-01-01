Loading...

Apothca

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesCannabisConcentrates

Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds

40 products
Product image for Platinum Garlic
Flower
Platinum Garlic
by Apothca
Product image for Platinum Garlic Pre-roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Platinum Garlic Pre-roll 1g
by Apothca
THC 22.7%
Product image for Master Kush
Flower
Master Kush
by Apothca
Product image for Master Kush Pre-roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Master Kush Pre-roll 1g
by Apothca
THC 20.9%
Product image for Goji OG
Flower
Goji OG
by Apothca
Product image for Honolulu Strangler Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Honolulu Strangler Pre-Roll 1g
by Apothca
THC 23%
CBD 0%
Product image for Jungle Refinery Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Jungle Refinery Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Apothca
THC 18.7%
Product image for Jack Herer Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Jack Herer Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Apothca
THC 14.4%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tropicanna Cookies
Flower
Tropicanna Cookies
by Apothca
THC 12.9%
Product image for Grateful Breath
Flower
Grateful Breath
by Apothca
THC 17.2%
Product image for Grateful Breath Shake
Shake
Grateful Breath Shake
by Apothca
Product image for Flo OG
Flower
Flo OG
by Apothca
Product image for Lemoncello Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Lemoncello Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Apothca
THC 20.5%
CBD 0%
Product image for Honolulu Strangler
Flower
Honolulu Strangler
by Apothca
THC 25.3%
CBD 0%
Product image for Moonrise Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Moonrise Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Apothca
THC 18.3%
CBD 0%
Product image for Jack Herer Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Jack Herer Pre-Roll 1g
by Apothca
THC 14.4%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blueberry Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Blueberry Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Apothca
THC 16%
CBD 0%
Product image for Animal Cookies Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Animal Cookies Pre-Roll 1g
by Apothca
THC 19.2%
CBD 0%
Product image for Original Glue Pebbles
Flower
Original Glue Pebbles
by Apothca
THC 19.6%
Product image for Tropicana Cookies Pre-roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Tropicana Cookies Pre-roll 1g
by Apothca
THC 12.9%
Product image for Tropicana Cookies
Flower
Tropicana Cookies
by Apothca
THC 12.9%
Product image for East Coast Sour Diesel Pre-roll 1g
Pre-rolls
East Coast Sour Diesel Pre-roll 1g
by Apothca
Product image for Moonrise Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Moonrise Pre-Roll 1g
by Apothca
THC 18.3%
CBD 0%
Product image for Deep Purple Punch Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Deep Purple Punch Pre-Roll 1g
by Apothca
THC 0%
CBD 0%