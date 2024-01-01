Loading...

Product image for Tropicanna Cookies Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Tropicanna Cookies Cartridge 0.5g
by Apothca
THC 77.9%
Product image for Moonrise Wax 1g
Wax
Moonrise Wax 1g
by Apothca
THC 80.1%
CBD 0%
Product image for Pineapple Express CO2 Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Pineapple Express CO2 Cartridge 0.5g
by Apothca
Product image for Tangie Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Tangie Cartridge 0.5g
by Apothca
THC 70.2%
Product image for Grapefruit Kush Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Grapefruit Kush Cartridge 0.5g
by Apothca
THC 75%
Product image for Flo OG RSO 0.5g
Rick Simpson Oil
Flo OG RSO 0.5g
by Apothca
THC 66.7%
Product image for East Coast Sour Diesel Bubble Hash 0.5g
Hash
East Coast Sour Diesel Bubble Hash 0.5g
by Apothca
THC 64%
CBD 0%
Product image for Strawnana CO2 Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Strawnana CO2 Cartridge 0.5g
by Apothca
THC 70.2%