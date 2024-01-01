We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Loading...
Apothca
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
8 products
Cartridges
Tropicanna Cookies Cartridge 0.5g
by Apothca
THC 77.9%
5.0
(
1
)
Wax
Moonrise Wax 1g
by Apothca
THC 80.1%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Pineapple Express CO2 Cartridge 0.5g
by Apothca
5.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Tangie Cartridge 0.5g
by Apothca
THC 70.2%
3.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Grapefruit Kush Cartridge 0.5g
by Apothca
THC 75%
3.0
(
1
)
Rick Simpson Oil
Flo OG RSO 0.5g
by Apothca
THC 66.7%
Hash
East Coast Sour Diesel Bubble Hash 0.5g
by Apothca
THC 64%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Strawnana CO2 Cartridge 0.5g
by Apothca
THC 70.2%
Home
Brands
Apothca
Catalog
Concentrates