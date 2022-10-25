About this product
A warming and invigorating blend of essential oils in their most concentrated form penetrates stiff muscles in your legs and feet to get you up and moving.
What is it?
Body oil fortified with a high concentration of natural plant extracts that promote blood flow while reducing inflammation.
What does it do?
The powerful plant extracts in our Circulating formula rejuvenate fatigued muscles. Its warming properties promote blood circulation, improve mobility, and reduce inflammation.
How do I use it?
Massage into your legs and feet first thing in the morning, after sedentary periods, and before/during exercise to improve mobility and loosen stiff muscles. Use standalone or combine with Circulating Creme during massage for deep-down stimulation. Avoid broken skin and sensitive areas. For topical use only.
What sets it apart?
The active ingredients in our Circulating product line provide a plant-based alternative to increase blood flow and reduce inflammation. Our body oil delivers maximum potency for targeted relief. We use only food-grade essential oils. No parabens, no waxes, non-GMO, vegan, non-psychoactive, never tested on animals.
Key Ingredients
Ginger – improves circulation, enhances blood flow
Capsaicin – alleviates pain, warming
Grapefruit – natural energizer, decreases fluid retention
Cannabis – anti-inflammatory, relieves stress
What should I expect?
Aroma: citrus, spicy
Product texture: medium-weight oil
Skin feel: supple, softening
*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
About this brand
Apothecanna
The first all-natural beauty and wellness line supercharged by cannabis.
Life Science.
Designed to enhance your active lifestyle, the all-natural ingredients in Apothecanna are purposefully picked for their therapeutic values. We bring back the strength of traditional plant medicine to treat modern problems. Simply put, it’s nature to the next level.
Why Cannabinoids?
Compounds found in the cannabis plant known as ‘cannabinoids’ interact with receptors throughout our body to relieve pain and inflammation, reduce redness and skin irritation, increase circualtion and reduce stress. Apothecanna formulations blend select essential oils with cannabinoids to create potent products to fit your needs.
Performance Enhancer.
Whether it’s the opening prep talk, the final push up that hill or the much appreciated post-stretch, Apothecanna is there to help. Tailor-made with a blend of organic and wild-crafted plant concentrates, Apothecanna is fast acting, long lasting and highly effective. After all, life is a sport and we can use all the support we can get!
What's in:
Organic and wildcrafted ingredients, food grade pressed oils, therapeutic-grade essential oils, recyclable packaging.
What's not in:
Synthetic ingredients, parabens, artificial colors and fragrance, chemicals, animal testing, mineral oils, petroleum.
