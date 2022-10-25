A warming and invigorating blend of essential oils in their most concentrated form penetrates stiff muscles in your legs and feet to get you up and moving.

What is it?



Body oil fortified with a high concentration of natural plant extracts that promote blood flow while reducing inflammation.



What does it do?



The powerful plant extracts in our Circulating formula rejuvenate fatigued muscles. Its warming properties promote blood circulation, improve mobility, and reduce inflammation.



How do I use it?



Massage into your legs and feet first thing in the morning, after sedentary periods, and before/during exercise to improve mobility and loosen stiff muscles. Use standalone or combine with Circulating Creme during massage for deep-down stimulation. Avoid broken skin and sensitive areas. For topical use only.



What sets it apart?



The active ingredients in our Circulating product line provide a plant-based alternative to increase blood flow and reduce inflammation. Our body oil delivers maximum potency for targeted relief. We use only food-grade essential oils. No parabens, no waxes, non-GMO, vegan, non-psychoactive, never tested on animals.



Key Ingredients



Ginger – improves circulation, enhances blood flow



Capsaicin – alleviates pain, warming



Grapefruit – natural energizer, decreases fluid retention



Cannabis – anti-inflammatory, relieves stress



What should I expect?



Aroma: citrus, spicy



Product texture: medium-weight oil



Skin feel: supple, softening



