  3. Apothecarry Brands
Apothecarry Brands

PURVEYOR OF HIGH QUALITY HERB ACCOUTERMENT

About Apothecarry Brands

Keep your product fresh, organized and secure without sacrificing quality or style. Discreet and practical, our premier product, The Apothecarry Case is the complete Humidor organizational system designed specifically to meet the needs of the discerning smoker. Our technologically advanced Humidor and future product line offer the luxury and class that today’s proud modern smoker demands. NO ORDINARY CONTAINER At Apothecarry, we appreciate and understand the importance of safety and discretion just as much as choosing the finest quality of herbal medicine we seek to protect. Whether keeping your supplies out of the hands of a minor, a cheap roommate or prying eyes, your Apothecarry case has you covered with an elegant metal combination case lock, perfect for keeping your stash safe and secure.