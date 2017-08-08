About this strain
Maui, also known as "Maui OG" is a sativa marijuana strain. A relative to Hawaiian sativa strains, Maui lives up to its tropical reputation. The musky overtones for this easy sativa are complemented by its fruity aftertaste and floral aroma. Maui tends to be head heavy and delivers a slow cerebral sensation that becomes more prominent over time.
Maui effects
Reported by real people like you
112 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
31% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
