Apothecary Extracts
Stardawg Guava HTFSE Syringe 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
Stardawg Guava effects
45 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
