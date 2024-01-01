Loading...

Applegate River Roots

Product image for Cement Shoes
Flower
Cement Shoes
by Applegate River Roots
THC 17.92%
CBD 0%
Product image for OG Cheesecake
Flower
OG Cheesecake
by Applegate River Roots
THC 18.05%
CBD 0.05%
Product image for Oregon Cookie
Flower
Oregon Cookie
by Applegate River Roots
THC 21.28%
CBD 0.06%
Product image for Ken's GDP
Flower
Ken's GDP
by Applegate River Roots
THC 21.99%
CBD 0%
Product image for Forbidden Fruit Popcorn
Flower
Forbidden Fruit Popcorn
by Applegate River Roots
THC 14%
CBD 0%
Product image for Ice Cream Cake
Flower
Ice Cream Cake
by Applegate River Roots
Product image for Sky Manna
Seeds
Sky Manna
by Applegate River Roots
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Pie Face Popcorn
Flower
Pie Face Popcorn
by Applegate River Roots
THC 19.08%
CBD 0.08%
Product image for Mirage
Flower
Mirage
by Applegate River Roots
THC 16.08%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mochi
Flower
Mochi
by Applegate River Roots
Product image for Oregon Sky Feminized Seeds 5-pack
Seeds
Oregon Sky Feminized Seeds 5-pack
by Applegate River Roots
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mochi Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Mochi Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Applegate River Roots
THC 16.39%
CBD 0%
Product image for Oregon Sky
Flower
Oregon Sky
by Applegate River Roots
THC 19.25%
CBD 0.06%
Product image for Sour Peach
Flower
Sour Peach
by Applegate River Roots
THC 16.54%
CBD 0%