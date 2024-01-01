  • 25mg Full Spectrum Water-soluble CBD Individual Dose Packets
  • 25mg Full Spectrum Water-soluble CBD Individual Dose Packets
  • 500mg Broad Spectrum CBD (No THC) Salve / Buy 2 get 20% off with discount code "Leafly20"
  • 500mg Broad Spectrum CBD Salve, 500mg Broad Spectrum CBD Herbal Tincture, 250mg Full Spectrum WS CBD
Logo for the brand Apricity

Apricity

Herbal Tinctures, Salves, and Water-Soluble CBD
All categoriesHemp CBD

CBD gummies, oil, flower, lotions, & more

3 products
Product image for 500mg Broad Spectrum CBD (No THC) Salve
Hemp CBD topicals
500mg Broad Spectrum CBD (No THC) Salve
by Apricity
Product image for 500mg Broad Spectrum CBD (No THC) Herbal Tincture
Hemp CBD tinctures
500mg Broad Spectrum CBD (No THC) Herbal Tincture
by Apricity
Product image for 250mg Full Spectrum Water-Soluble CBD (10x individual dose packets)
Hemp CBD edibles
250mg Full Spectrum Water-Soluble CBD (10x individual dose packets)
by Apricity