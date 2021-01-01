About this product
An unscented, hypoallergenic moisturizer, skin conditioner and sports massage oil with organically-cultivated full spectrum activated hemp extract offering the potential to address painful skin conditions. Great as an add-on by therapeutic service professionals.
-4oz and 16oz professional size
-Full spectrum hemp-derived CBD moisturizer and sports massage oil
-Hydrate your skin, great for all skin types
-Designed for full body use
-Great for massage therapists, chiropractors, physical therapists and other professionals who specialize in muscle recovery
-Hypoallergenic, paraben-free, nut-free, scent-free
200mg CBD | 16oz
Made in USA
About this brand
Arcanum Edge
Since the enactment of the Farm Bill in 2018, people across the country have started using cannabinoids for athletics. In a market flooded with varying products, claims and promises, it can be hard to navigate which CBD brand is right for you. That’s where we come in. Arcanum is THE CBD brand for the modern day athlete. With a product suite tailored to both rigorous and mild activity, as well as extensive research to perfect each formulation, Arcanum products deliver the effects needed to keep you moving day in and day out.
WHAT IS THE ARCANUM EDGE ?
The Arcanum Edge is a mindset. It is the unrelenting chase of self improvement. It is the drive to push yourself in everything you do. It is the persistence to chase a goal with every ounce of sweat you have. It is the grittiness to endure through obstacles, and tenacity to overcome them.
Do you have the Arcanum Edge?
