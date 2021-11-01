About this product
Each Sarco Stick™ is carefully formulated to specifically target sources of discomfort and provide relief to affected areas in minutes. The natural menthol and eucalyptus create an intense cooling sensation, perfect for aches and pains after strenuous activity. The active ingredients in Arcanum’s Sarco Stick™ work synergistically with 500mg of full spectrum cannabinoids to desensitize sensory receptors and provide relief for hours. With a convenient hands-free application, Sarco Stick™ is the perfect remedy for the on-the-go, active lifestyle.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Arcanum Edge
Since the enactment of the Farm Bill in 2018, people across the country have started using cannabinoids for athletics. In a market flooded with varying products, claims and promises, it can be hard to navigate which CBD brand is right for you. That’s where we come in. Arcanum is THE CBD brand for the modern day athlete. With a product suite tailored to both rigorous and mild activity, as well as extensive research to perfect each formulation, Arcanum products deliver the effects needed to keep you moving day in and day out.
WHAT IS THE ARCANUM EDGE ?
The Arcanum Edge is a mindset. It is the unrelenting chase of self improvement. It is the drive to push yourself in everything you do. It is the persistence to chase a goal with every ounce of sweat you have. It is the grittiness to endure through obstacles, and tenacity to overcome them.
Do you have the Arcanum Edge?
WHAT IS THE ARCANUM EDGE ?
The Arcanum Edge is a mindset. It is the unrelenting chase of self improvement. It is the drive to push yourself in everything you do. It is the persistence to chase a goal with every ounce of sweat you have. It is the grittiness to endure through obstacles, and tenacity to overcome them.
Do you have the Arcanum Edge?