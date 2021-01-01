Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Arcanum Sample Shaker

by Arcanum Edge

About this product

Can't decide which Arcanum product to try first? Why settle when you can try them all!

Includes: Shaker and two (2) samples of each product (Quill, Freeze, Breeze). Approximately 4 total uses of Sarco Freeze (+/- two uses per pack), 16-20 total uses of The Quill (+/- 8 per pack), and 30 total uses of Sarco Breeze (+/- 15 pumps per vial).
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Arcanum Edge
Arcanum Edge
Shop products
Arcanum is an activated sports performance and recovery company. We recently partnered up with Mary's Nutritionals to provide novel delivery methods infused with full-spectrum activated hemp extract to sports and fitness focused consumers. Our product suite consists of Sarco Freeze: a cooling topical cream, Sarco Breeze; a massage oil, and the Quill; patented gel technology pen. All our products are manufactured with activated hemp to extract the most benefits from CBD and other cannabinoids.