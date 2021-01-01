About this product

Can't decide which Arcanum product to try first? Why settle when you can try them all!



Includes: Shaker and two (2) samples of each product (Quill, Freeze, Breeze). Approximately 4 total uses of Sarco Freeze (+/- two uses per pack), 16-20 total uses of The Quill (+/- 8 per pack), and 30 total uses of Sarco Breeze (+/- 15 pumps per vial).