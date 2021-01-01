About this product

Passing the metabolism, Sarco Freeze is formulated for immediate absorption allowing you to get more from every drop.



- 42.5 g with 75 mg Full-Spectrum Activated Hemp

- Paraben Free, Sulfate Free, Non-GMO and Made in the USA

- Cooling relief in as little as five minutes

- Immediate cooling relief.

- Address soreness, discomfort, overuse, irritation and support recovery time and performance.



Activated hemp increases the bio-availability of other healing ingredients like arnica montana, menthol and lavender, roman chamomile and rosemary essential oils. The dermal delivery allows for accurate dosing and incredible absorption without risking our overall health. Experience the benefits at the cellular level: The ArcanoEdge Complex provides your body with cannabinoids, upregulating your cells to communicate and carry on the reactions they need to. Cannabinoids are produced naturally in your body but only when necessary and not in the amounts you could use or utilize. Another benefit? By upregulating your cells with cannabinoids, unhealthy cells commit apoptosis-cellular suicide!



International shipping available!



Ingredients



- Biotone Advanced Therapy massage Gel (Canola oil, Octyl Palmitate, Tribehenin (vegetable derived)

- Candelila Wax

- Copernicia Cerifera Wax

- White Beeswax

- Apricot oil

- Sesame oil

- Grapeseed oil

- Laureth-3

- Dimethicone

- Vitamin E

- Hypoallergenic neutralizing Fragrance

- Arnica infused massage oil (mineral oil, Sunflower oil, Caprylic Capric Triglyceride, Sesame Seed oil, Jojoba Seed oil, Olive oil, Vitamin E, Vitamin A)

- Menthol

- Emulsifying Wax

- Beeswax

- Mango Butter

- Isopropyl Myristate

- Plantamulse

- Oleic Acid

- organic Chamomile essential oil,

- organic Rosemary essential oil

- organic Lavender essential oil

- Optiphen

- Hemp extract

- Xanthum Gum.