Arcanum’s Sarco Freeze Sample Pack is a great compliment to your gym bag, running vest, bike pouch, tennis or golf bag, purse/briefcase - practically anywhere you need relief fast! Our sample pack makes a great gift for that special athlete in your life. Each sample pack includes 6 Sarco Freeze samples with our unique, convenient pouch.



- Full-Spectrum Activated Hemp

- Relief in as little as five minutes

- Paraben Free, Sulfate Free, Non-GMO and Made in the USA

- Address soreness, discomfort, overuse, irritation and support recovery time and performance.



Activated hemp increases the bioavailability of other healing and soreness relieving ingredients like Arnica Montana, Menthol and Lavender, Roman Chamomile and Rosemary essential oils. Dermal delivery for more accurate dosage control and better absorption without the stress on your internal systems. Experience the benefits at the cellular level: The ArcanoEdge Complex provides your body with cannabinoids, upregulating your cells to communicate and carry on the reactions they need to. Cannabinoids are produced naturally in your body but only when necessary and not in the amounts you could use or utilize. Another benefit? By upregulating your cells with cannabinoids, unhealthy cells commit apoptosis-cellular suicide!