About this product
- net weight 6.25 g
- 50 mg Full-Spectrum Activated Hemp
- 2 mg pre-measured dosage with each application
- Paraben Free, Sulfate Free, Non-GMO and Made in the USA
- Relief in as little as five minutes
- Effective dermal delivery and nerve support.
- Support healthy recovery, overuse, dis-ease in the body.
- Targeted delivery system of transdermal nutrients.
Dermal delivery for more accurate dosage control and better absorption without the stress on your internal systems. Replace harsh pharmaceuticals with The Quill’s discrete delivery of natural healing ingredients.
International shipping available!
Ingredients:
- Microsome (Purified Water, Olive Oil, Aloe Leaf Juice, Lysolecithin, Sunflower Oil, Safflower Oil, Perilla Ocymoides Seed Extract, Isopropyl Palmitate, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Sodium Hydroxymethylclycinate, Etearly Alcohol, Cetearyl Glucoside, Cetyl Alcohol, Grape Seed Oil, Wheat Germ Clycerides, Xanthum Gum, Vitamin A, Vitamin E, Phenoxyethanol)
- Elite Hemp Extract(100mg Cannabidiol Complex)
- Limonene
- B-Pinene
- B-Caryophyllene
- Natural Fragrance
- Menthol Crystals
- Isopropyl Myristate.
About this brand
Arcanum Edge
Arcanum is an activated sports performance and recovery company. We recently partnered up with Mary's Nutritionals to provide novel delivery methods infused with full-spectrum activated hemp extract to sports and fitness focused consumers. Our product suite consists of Sarco Freeze: a cooling topical cream, Sarco Breeze; a massage oil, and the Quill; patented gel technology pen. All our products are manufactured with activated hemp to extract the most benefits from CBD and other cannabinoids.