Arcturus
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Arcturus products
16 products
Wax
LA Kush Wax 1g
by Arcturus
THC 66.7%
CBD 0%
Resin
Sour Patch Live Resin 1g
by Arcturus
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Banjo Live Resin Sauce 1g
by Arcturus
THC 70%
CBD 0%
Resin
Mimosa Live Resin 1g
by Arcturus
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Blueberry Muffin Wax
by Arcturus
Wax
Banjo Wax 1g
by Arcturus
THC 70%
CBD 0%
Resin
Sugar Cookies Live Resin 1g
by Arcturus
THC 68.22%
CBD 0.6%
Cartridges
Orange Creamsicle Cartridge 0.5g
by Arcturus
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Orange Creamsicle Live Resin 1g
by Arcturus
THC 73%
CBD 0%
Resin
Banjo Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g
by Arcturus
THC 70%
CBD 0%
Resin
GMO Live Resin 1g
by Arcturus
THC 74.5%
CBD 0%
Resin
LA Kush Live Resin 1g
by Arcturus
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Flo OG Live Resin 1g
by Arcturus
THC 70.89%
CBD 0.09%
Wax
Orange Creamsicle Wax 1g
by Arcturus
THC 73%
CBD 0%
Resin
Purple Punch Live Resin 1g
by Arcturus
THC 73.38%
CBD 1.48%
Resin
Wedding Cake Live Resin 1g
by Arcturus
THC 71.83%
CBD 0.12%
