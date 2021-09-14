***THIS IS WHAT YOU’VE BEEN WAITING FOR!!! We are so excited to announce the FX all-in-one portable cannabis kitchen aka the Easy Bake Ardent! You can do it ALL in this wonder device. Almost 4x bigger than the Nova with separate settings for activating all your favorite cannabinoids plus infusing and baking all of your favorite edibles right inside!! Be one of the first to get FX!



The Ardent FX is an all-in-one activation, infusion, melting, and baking appliance requiring no prior cannabis, cooking, or baking experience to use.



Decarboxylate, extract, infuse, melt, and bake all in one appliance

Full activation and infusion of THC, CBD, CBG and other cannabinoids

Use any plant material (including flower, kief, and concentrate)

Odorless

Stainless steel cavity

4 different settings for a full range of activation, infusion, melting, baking and more

Detachable base for easy clean up

No minimum material amount, work with up to 4 oz of plant material at a time

Perfect as a personal cooking and crafting device in addition to all of it’s cannabis capabilities

Suitable for smaller kitchen spaces and workspaces without kitchens (no need for an oven, double boiler, or crock pot.) Switch between modes by pressing the “M” button, and start the cycle by pressing the Ardent “A.” The FX is compatible with Ardent’s full line of kitchen tools and kits. Be part of the first wave of FX owners for exclusive access to Ardent’s new releases.