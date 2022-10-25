About this product
96% THCa Diamonds
Our 96%THCa Diamonds are hands down the most potent hemp derived cannabis product to ever hit the market. Please use with caution, a little goes a long way!
THCa Diamonds Numbers at a glance:
Delta 9 THC – ND
THCa – 96.6%
This concentrate was made with fresh THCa hemp flower and has zero additives, it was made using a hydrocarbon extraction method.
Please check your state and local laws before purchasing high THCa hemp Products.
About this brand
Arete Hemp
We are a family owned and operated company that is purpose driven with the sole intensions of helping others! Not only are we working hard to bring the purest organic natural products to market, with every purchase of any Arete Product, you are not only supporting your health, you are also supporting various life changing charities specially chosen for their outstanding work!
