This incredibly rare and exotic Blue Dream Hash Rosin is an absolute dream come true!
Our Blue Dream Full Melt Hash Rosin (High THCa) is made by separating the trichomes from the flower using ice water only, once the trichomes have been separated from the flower then we press the trichomes into hash rosin using a low temp press.
This is the best concentrate of 2021 hands down!
There is zero plant matter in this hash and it is SUPER SUPER Potent and Tasty!
This will only be available for a short period of time so stock up while you can!
11.3% THCa
0.28% Delta 9 THC
11.4% Total Terpenes
87.53% Total Cannabinoids
For the true cannabis connoisseur only!
Each jar contains 1 Gram
About this strain
Infusing CBD genetics into one of the most popular strains, Humboldt Seed Organization crossed Blue Dream with California Orange CBD. Mixing the euphoric high that’s adored by Blue Dream fans with a heavy dose of CBD makes this a wonderful therapeutic strain. Buds grow large with beautiful purple hues and the flavor is sweet with citrus and notes of pepper. This strain is great for Blue Dream lovers looking to explore the benefits of CBD.
Blue Dream CBD effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Headache
10% of people report feeling headache
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Arete Hemp
We are a family owned and operated company that is purpose driven with the sole intensions of helping others! Not only are we working hard to bring the purest organic natural products to market, with every purchase of any Arete Product, you are not only supporting your health, you are also supporting various life changing charities specially chosen for their outstanding work!
