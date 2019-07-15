This incredibly rare and exotic Blue Dream Hash Rosin is an absolute dream come true!



Our Blue Dream Full Melt Hash Rosin (High THCa) is made by separating the trichomes from the flower using ice water only, once the trichomes have been separated from the flower then we press the trichomes into hash rosin using a low temp press.



This is the best concentrate of 2021 hands down!



There is zero plant matter in this hash and it is SUPER SUPER Potent and Tasty!



This will only be available for a short period of time so stock up while you can!



11.3% THCa

0.28% Delta 9 THC

11.4% Total Terpenes

87.53% Total Cannabinoids



For the true cannabis connoisseur only!



Each jar contains 1 Gram