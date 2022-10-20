Blueberry High THCa Hemp Flower

Blueberry is an absolutely fantastic indica dominant, type 1, hemp flower grown indoors in a coco medium.



We have two incredible phenotypes of this wonderful strain, here are the details:

Pheno 1 – This has a blueberry candy scent with a slight undertone of sour citrus. This pheno is a vivid green and super frosty as listed in the picture.



Pheno 2 – This has a diesel gassy scent with a slight creamy undertone. This pheno is a bit lighter in color, almost white with purple hues. We should have our pictures of this pheno within a few days.



6 pack of pre rolls – These wonderful pre rolls are absolutely fantastic! They are a blend of of flower from both phenotypes, they are an absolutely steal for $30 bucks!



Genetics: Purple Thai X Afghan

Delta 9 THC – .2%

THCa – 21.6%

CBGa – .9%

Total Cannabinoids – 23.1%

Total Terpenes – 2.2%



Very dense small to medium size buds.

