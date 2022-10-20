About this product
Blueberry High THCa Hemp Flower
Blueberry is an absolutely fantastic indica dominant, type 1, hemp flower grown indoors in a coco medium.
We have two incredible phenotypes of this wonderful strain, here are the details:
Pheno 1 – This has a blueberry candy scent with a slight undertone of sour citrus. This pheno is a vivid green and super frosty as listed in the picture.
Pheno 2 – This has a diesel gassy scent with a slight creamy undertone. This pheno is a bit lighter in color, almost white with purple hues. We should have our pictures of this pheno within a few days.
6 pack of pre rolls – These wonderful pre rolls are absolutely fantastic! They are a blend of of flower from both phenotypes, they are an absolutely steal for $30 bucks!
Genetics: Purple Thai X Afghan
Delta 9 THC – .2%
THCa – 21.6%
CBGa – .9%
Total Cannabinoids – 23.1%
Total Terpenes – 2.2%
Very dense small to medium size buds.
About this brand
Arete Hemp
We are a family owned and operated company that is purpose driven with the sole intensions of helping others! Not only are we working hard to bring the purest organic natural products to market, with every purchase of any Arete Product, you are not only supporting your health, you are also supporting various life changing charities specially chosen for their outstanding work!
***MORE PRODUCTS ADDED WEEKLY***
