About this product
The most potent hemp flower to ever hit the market!
Mid October 2021 Harvest
CBDA – 16%
THCA – 10.1%
Delta 9 THC – 0.2%
Total Cannabinoid – 28.2%
Total Terpenes – 5.1%
Indica dominant hybrid Hydroponic
If you are sensitive to THC please do not purchase this product, use with caution!
Please check out the lab reports for the specific details on the cannabinoid profile.
About this brand
Arete Hemp
We are a family owned and operated company that is purpose driven with the sole intensions of helping others! Not only are we working hard to bring the purest organic natural products to market, with every purchase of any Arete Product, you are not only supporting your health, you are also supporting various life changing charities specially chosen for their outstanding work!