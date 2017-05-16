About this product
91.3% Pure Delta 8 THC
Whole Hemp Extract
Strain Profiles:
Jet Fuel BDT – Sativa
Blood Orange Kush BDT – Indica
Vanilla Kush BDT – Indica
Grand Daddy Purple BDT – Indica
Blueberry OG BDT – Indica
Dutch Treat BDT – Hybrid
Miracle Alien Cookies BDT – Hybrid
Ice Cream Cake BDT – Hybrid
Gorilla Cookies BDT – Hybrid
This all glass Delta 8 Cartridge is a standard 510 thread and fits most battery’s, ideal voltage is 2.6 to 3.4V.
Limitless Delta 8 Vape Cartridge Specifics:
Terpenes range from 3-5% depending on the strain.
Delta 8 THC % – 91.3
Delta 9 THC % – 0
**Our Delta 8 Vape Cartridge has zero additives, the only ingredients in this product is whole hemp extract and botanical terpenes**
Whole Hemp Extract
Strain Profiles:
Jet Fuel BDT – Sativa
Blood Orange Kush BDT – Indica
Vanilla Kush BDT – Indica
Grand Daddy Purple BDT – Indica
Blueberry OG BDT – Indica
Dutch Treat BDT – Hybrid
Miracle Alien Cookies BDT – Hybrid
Ice Cream Cake BDT – Hybrid
Gorilla Cookies BDT – Hybrid
This all glass Delta 8 Cartridge is a standard 510 thread and fits most battery’s, ideal voltage is 2.6 to 3.4V.
Limitless Delta 8 Vape Cartridge Specifics:
Terpenes range from 3-5% depending on the strain.
Delta 8 THC % – 91.3
Delta 9 THC % – 0
**Our Delta 8 Vape Cartridge has zero additives, the only ingredients in this product is whole hemp extract and botanical terpenes**
About this strain
Gorilla Cookies by Elev8 Seeds is the powerful union of Gorilla Glue #4 and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. The pungent Gorilla Glue aroma is loud, but Thin Mint’s exotic terpene profile adds nuance to the bouquet. Both parents were bred for potency and that shows in the resin-coated buds that harden like stones after curing. Enjoy this one-hitter quitter with care, as the effects will alter the trajectory of your entire day. Gorilla Cookies is a quality strain for managing physical pain, nausea, and stress.
Gorilla Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
208 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Arete Hemp
We are a family owned and operated company that is purpose driven with the sole intensions of helping others! Not only are we working hard to bring the purest organic natural products to market, with every purchase of any Arete Product, you are not only supporting your health, you are also supporting various life changing charities specially chosen for their outstanding work!
***MORE PRODUCTS ADDED WEEKLY***
***MORE PRODUCTS ADDED WEEKLY***