Organic – Vegan – Gluten Free – No added sugar!
Regular Strength Option:
10.1mg Delta 9 THC
68.1mg CBG
66.5mg CBD
1.6mg CBC
146.4mg Total Cannabinoids per gummy
Extra Strength Option:
16.7mg Delta 9 THC
67.6mg CBG
83.5mg CBD
2.9mg CBC
1.6mg CBN
172.5mg Total Cannabinoids per gummy
Available Flavors:
Strawberry
Orange
Grape
Euphoria gummy ingredients:
Organic hemp extract, organic Strawberry extract, distilled water, organic monk fruit extract, organic tapioca syrup, organic beet root powder, organic locust bean gum, organic sunflower lecithin, citric acid.
Arete Hemp
We are a family owned and operated company that is purpose driven with the sole intensions of helping others! Not only are we working hard to bring the purest organic natural products to market, with every purchase of any Arete Product, you are not only supporting your health, you are also supporting various life changing charities specially chosen for their outstanding work!
