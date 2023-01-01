Exclusive THCa Bundles

This very special limited edition discounted bundle sampler is available on some of our freshest flowers! You will receive 8 eighths of the strains listed below. You can view our lab reports on our site.



Bundle 1 Includes:

3.5g of Northern Lights #5 THCa Hemp Flower

3.5g of Afghan THCa Hemp Flower

3.5g of Miracle Alien Cookies THCa Hemp Flower

3.5g of Death Star THCa Hemp Flower

3.5g of Kryptonite THCa Hemp Flower

3.5g of Gorila Glue Pheno 1 THCa Hemp Flower

3.5g of Green Crack THCa Hemp Flower

3.5g of Blueberry Pheno 1 THCa Hemp Flower



Bundle 2 Includes:

3.5g of Northern Lights #5

3.5g of Trinity OG

3.5g of Platinum Pancakes

3.5g of Jet Fuel Pie



Bundle 3 Includes:

3.5 of Platinum Pancakes

3.5 of 9 Pound Hammer

3.5 of Hood Candy

3.5 of Agent Orange



***WARNING***

If you are sensitive to THC please do not purchase this, use with caution! Please respect these products and only consume this in the comfort of your own home, do not drive or operate heavy machinery. Consult a doctor prior to consuming this product.



Please check out the lab reports on the lab report page here for the specific details on the cannabinoid profile.

Please check your state and local laws before purchasing high THCa hemp flower.

