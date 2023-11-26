***New Anniversary Bundle***Limited supply available***

Bundles update frequently!

Please fully read the description below prior to purchasing this product.



These very special limited edition discounted bundle samplers are available on some of our freshest flowers! We have 1 bundle right now, so please read what's included in it carefully. You will receive 8 eighths of the strains listed below. You can view our lab reports here.



5th Anniversary Bundle Includes:

3.5g of Royal Kush THCa Hemp Flower – Indica

3.5g of White Truffle THCa Hemp Flower – Indica

3.5g of Supreme OG THCa Hemp Flower – Indica

3.5g of GMO Cookies THCa Hemp Flower – Indica

3.5g of Lemon Cherry Gelato THCa Hemp Flower – Indica

3.5g of Pineapple Punch THCa Hemp Flower – Sativa

3.5g of Tangilope THCa Hemp Flower – Sativa

3.5g of Gary Payton THCa Hemp Flower – Hybrid

All this for only $174.99



Please see below for more details about each strain:



Royal Kush – is an 80/20 indica dominant hybrid type 1 hemp flower that was grown hydroponically and is regarded as a “King Among Hybrids”! This strain of hemp royal lineage comes from crossing Afghani with Skunk #1. The beautiful buds of this strain are light green and covered in a bright white frost! Lovely aromas of floral, herbal, and berry gently emanate from these dignified buds. Smoking these noble nugs bestows the user with an incredible sense of uplifting euphoria and remarkable relaxation!



White Truffle – is an indica dominant hybrid type 1 hemp flower that was grown hydroponically. This strain is a phenotype of Gorilla Butter (Peanut Butter Breath X GG#4). These forest green buds with beautiful purple accents are covered in trichomes and smell great; they give off a delightful sweet, cinnamon, and herbal smell! White Truffle’s wonderful indica effects give your endocannabinoid system an incredibly relaxing and uplifting massage that puts you in the perfect spot to peacefully fall asleep!



Supreme OG – is a 80/20 indica dominant hybrid type 1 hemp flower that was grown hydroponically. Genetically this strain comes from OG Kush and is a carefully selected phenotype of it, upping the ante of an already amazing and legendary strain! Supreme OG has forest green buds with very few purple notes, very dense buds, and a impressive level of trichomes. These beautiful buds give off a very pleasant aroma of sweet, savory, and herbal, and these notes coalesce into a delicious smell that is familiar to fries from your favorite fast food joint! A euphoric rush, uplifted mood, and relaxed disposition is what one can expect from the fantastic effects of Supreme OG!



GMO Cookies – is a 90/10 indica dominant hybrid type 1 hemp flower that was grown hydroponically. This incredible strain is from genetically crossing Chemdawg and Girl Scout Cookies. These forest green buds are super frosty and have beautiful purple undertones, orange highlights, and floral aromas. Smoking this heavy indica grants the user a profoundly potent euphoric relaxation that is great to pair with your favorite evening activities!



Lemon Cherry Gelato – This is a bundle exclusive phenotype of LCG! LCG is a cross from the famous strains Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies! It is a 60/40 indica dominant hybrid type 1 hemp flower. Our Lemon Cherry Gelato is hydroponically grown and blesses the user with a wave of euphoric relaxation and an increased sense of excitement. The effects of this strain are versatile and balanced, effective for any time of day.



Pineapple Punch – is a 75/25 sativa dominant hybrid type 1 hemp flower that was grown hydroponically. This tropical sativa has dense and frosty light green buds with an abundance of orange pistils. These buds also have a great moisture level so they’re lively and sticky! Pineapple Punch smells delicious! It has a loud smell profile that is tropical, floral, and diesel; it smells so amazing that you won’t be able to stop yourself from smelling it’s glorious aroma! The wonderful uplifting euphoria that this strain offers can be a great pick-me-up after a long day!



Tangilope – is a 90/10 sativa dominant hybrid type 1 hemp flower that was grown hydroponically. Tangilope is a cross between Tangie and Chocolope, and these buds are light green, very frosty, with a nice dense structure, and a high amount of orange pistils. This strain smells amazing with notes of citrus, fruit, and gas releasing from the buds when you break them open. The incredibly potent sativa effects of this strain bring forth a creative euphoria that will amplify your passion and motivation!



Gary Payton – is an incredible 50/50 hybrid type 1 hemp flower that is hydroponically grown. The rare genetics of this strain are a cross between The Y and Snowman. The beautifully bright and frosty buds of this strain release a pleasant smell of sweet, herbal, and savory. The herbal notes offer a spiciness while the savory tones can come off as a fresh biscuit! The hybrid effects of Gary Payton are flexible and balanced, offering feelings of euphoria, creativity, and relaxation!



***WARNING***

If you are sensitive to THC please do not purchase this, use with caution! Please respect these products and only consume this in the comfort of your own home, do not drive or operate heavy machinery. Consult a doctor prior to consuming this product.



Please check out the lab reports on the lab report page here for the specific details on the cannabinoid profile.

read more