About this product
THCa – 11.7%
Delta 9 THC – ND
Effects: Energizing, motivating, extremely medicinal and SUPER SUPER potent!
Taste: Lightly sweet and a bit earthy
Smell: Sweet grass
Our Gelato Keif is a very special rare product that is fantastic as a bowl topper with your favorite CBD, added to a joint or in bowl by itself! This product will have you coming back for more and more! Grab yours while you can!
Delta 9 THC – ND
Effects: Energizing, motivating, extremely medicinal and SUPER SUPER potent!
Taste: Lightly sweet and a bit earthy
Smell: Sweet grass
Our Gelato Keif is a very special rare product that is fantastic as a bowl topper with your favorite CBD, added to a joint or in bowl by itself! This product will have you coming back for more and more! Grab yours while you can!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Arete Hemp
We are a family owned and operated company that is purpose driven with the sole intensions of helping others! Not only are we working hard to bring the purest organic natural products to market, with every purchase of any Arete Product, you are not only supporting your health, you are also supporting various life changing charities specially chosen for their outstanding work!
***MORE PRODUCTS ADDED WEEKLY***
***MORE PRODUCTS ADDED WEEKLY***